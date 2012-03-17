Mayor Bloomberg Went To Goldman And Had A Burger With Blankfein To Show Solidarity Through The Greg Smith Drama

Everybody and their grandmother is taking a side in the case of Greg Smith’s infamous resignation letter from Goldman Sachs—was he brave, or was he naive? Will his letter ultimately affect Goldman’s bottom line or no? Etc etc etc…



Yesterday, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also threw in his two cents—in support of Goldman Sachs, for the sake of the city’s economy. According to Bloomberg News (which the mayor is a majority owner of), the mayor stopped by Goldman Sachs’ offices yesterday and met with Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and spoke with some other Goldman employees.

Bloomberg later confirmed his visit to 200 Water St. on his weekly radio address this morning.

At Goldman, Bloomberg went from desk to desk on the trading floor, chatting with directors and giving some employees a “pep” talk, according to the New York Post. Afterwards, he went down to Shake Shack and enjoyed a burger with Blankfein.

In his radio appearance, Bloomberg also said he agreed completely with a very controversial opinion piece on Bloomberg View about Smith, which called him out for being naive. From the Post:

“Bloomberg View, the editorial part of Bloomberg, wrote something which I had nothing to do with. When I read it I thought the guy who wrote it had it exactly right,” the mayor said. “He said, ‘Surprise it’s not the Make-a-Wish Foundation.’ They’re a company that’s here to make money. That’s what they do.”

Stu Loeser, the mayor’s spokesman, told Bloomberg News: “The mayor stopped by to make clear that the company is a vital part of the city’s economy, and the kind of unfair attacks that we’re seeing can eventually hurt all New Yorkers.”

