Michael Bloomberg, the wealthiest 2020 candidate, used prison labour to help his campaign

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia

Michael Bloomberg used inmates in an Oklahoma prison for women to make calls for his 2020 presidential campaign.

Bloomberg’s campaign contracted New Jersey-based call centre company ProCom via a third-party vendor. ProCom has call centres in New Jersey and Oklahoma, and two in the latter are operated out of state prisons.

The billionaire’s 2020 campaign confirmed the arrangement to The Intercept, which first reported on it, but said it was unaware that prisoners were being used.

Bloomberg, who is worth $US54 billion, is the wealthiest 2020 candidate. He’s the richest person in New York and the ninth-richest person in the US.

Civil liberties groups like the ACLU have consistently expressed concerns about prison labour and the exploitation of inmates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is worth about $US54 billion, used prisoners to make phone calls to California for his 2020 campaign, The Intercept reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s campaign contracted a New Jersey-based call centre company called ProCom via a third-party vendor. ProCom has call centres in New Jersey and Oklahoma, and two in the latter are operated out of state prisons, according to the report.

People incarcerated at the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Centre, a minimum-security facility for women, were making calls on behalf of Bloomberg’s campaign, the Intercept reported based on information from a source who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.

Bloomberg’s campaign confirmed to The Intercept that it had an arrangement with ProCom via a third-party vendor, but said it did not know that prisoners would be involved. The campaign said it’s scrapped the relationship altogether in light of this revelation.

“We didn’t know about this and we never would have allowed it if we had,” Julie Wood, a spokesperson for Bloomberg’s campaign, told The Intercept. “We don’t believe in this practice and we’ve now ended our relationship with the subcontractor in question.”

It’s unclear how much any of the prisoners involved would have been paid. A ProCom co-founder told The Intercept that the company pays the Oklahoma minimum wage of $US7.25 an hour to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, but the Depart of Corrections’ website says inmates are paid “up to $US20 per month” if they have “institutional job assignments.”

Inmates in 17 states went on strike in 2018 in part to protest prison labour, which they have referred to as “modern day slavery.” As part of their demands, they called for better compensation.

Civil liberties groups like the ACLU have consistently expressed concerns about prison labour and the exploitation of inmates.

David Fathi, director of the National Prison Project at the ACLU, in November 2018 wrote: “Most prisoners want to work, and jobs for prisoners can be a very positive thing. A job can provide an escape from the crushing monotony of prison life – a chance to do something productive, earn a little money, and maybe even learn some skills that are useful in and of themselves and useful when reentering society.”

But Fathi added that “given the vast power inequality between prisoners and their employers, there is also a persistent and real potential for exploitation and abuse” and prisoners are “excluded from the legal protections enjoyed by all other workers.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.