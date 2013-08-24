If You Ignore The Ridiculous Bathroom Comment, Mike Bloomberg Gives Good Career Advice

AP New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg

In his weekly radio show, New York City Mayor and Bloomberg LP Founder Michael Bloomberg was asked to share his personal formula for success. The tidbit that has raised eyebrows is his advice to take fewer bathroom breaks than anyone else in order to get ahead. But if you look past that point, he’s got some pretty good tips.

“My experience is that you make your own luck,” Bloomberg said. “The harder you work, the luckier you get.”

Here’s some of the best quotes he gave via Jill Colvin at Politicker:

Beware of social media

Particularly relevant given the current goings-on of New York politics. Social media means feedback is immediate, but you can’t let it rule you.

“You can’t panic the first time somebody says something against what you’re doing, and particularly in the days of social media. That’s really dangerous. Elected officials, they try one thing and all of a sudden they get 10 zillion emails, tweets and whatever,” Bloomberg says.

“Yeah, it’s one kid with a computer who wrote all of them, changed the name on every one, and the language a little bit. So you gotta have the courage of your convictions and be persistent,” he added.

Never stop learning

The idea that once you graduate college or even get a PHD you’re done learning is a mistake. The most successful people never stop.

“I’ve never met a Nobel Prize winner who didn’t think they had an awful lot more to learn and wasn’t studying every single day,” Bloomberg said. “So when a parent says, ‘How much does my kid have to learn before they can stop studying?’ I don’t know how to break this to you lady or sir: There is no answer to that.”

Be generous and give back

Finally, it’s not just about work, Bloomberg says. It’s about how you behave all of the time. New York was built on people helping each other, being generous and giving back. It ends up paying off.

“Just pick up a piece of garbage as you walk by,” he says. “Somebody says, ‘Hey, not a bad person. You know, I wouldn’t have done that.’ But hey, it just puts you in the right frame of mind.”

