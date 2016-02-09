Michael Bloomberg confirms: I'm thinking about running for president

Michael Bloomberg. Photo: Monica Schipper/ Getty.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I) has confirmed to The Financial Times that he’s considering a 2016 presidential run.

Bloomberg’s confirmation comes after a report last month in The New York Times that cited sources close to the billionaire who said he had asked his advisers to come up with a plan for what a theoretical third-party campaign would look like.

He told the FT that he is “looking at all the options” and that he’s “listening to what candidates are saying and what the primary voters appear to be doing.”

“I find the level of discourse and discussion distressingly banal and an outrage and an insult to the voters,” Bloomberg told the publication.

Bloomberg has considered running in the past but opted against a run. But with the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, and of Republican front-runner Donald Trump, he appears to be more seriously considering entering the fray.

The 73-year-old Bloomberg has reportedly said that he would be willing to spend $1 billion of his own money on a run for the White House, according to The New York Times. Bloomberg will reportedly decide on whether to go ahead with a campaign by early March. Any later entry might make it impossible for him to get on the ballot as an independent candidate in all 50 states.

