Michael Bloomberg Now Owns More Than A Dozen Different Properties Around The Globe

APNew York Mayor Michael Bloomberg now owns 14 properties worldwide after purchasing three Hamptons estates in as many years, Capital New York’s Dana Rubinstein reports.



In 2011, he bought a $20 million, 35-acre estate in Ballyshear.

He has since acquired an adjacent home as well as a nearby 4.8 acre vacant plot of land.

Bloomberg also owns property in London, Colorado, Bermuda and Florida.

For the first time ever, he also disclosed that he has personal HSBC bank accounts in London, Paris, Bermuda and Hong Kong, in addition to his accounts in America.

