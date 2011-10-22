Here Is Why Michael Bloomberg Says He's Not Running For President

Considering the weak GOP field and the continuing weak economy 2012 is ripe for a third party candidate.



Especially one with a impressive financial background.

However, Page Six reports that Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the most plausible of the names that have been bandied around as possibilities, says he wouldn’t have a shot.

Here’s why.

“Considering my stance on gay marriage and being pro-choice, I don’t think I’d get the national vote,”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.