Here Is Why Michael Bloomberg Says He's Not Running For President

Considering the weak GOP field and the continuing weak economy 2012 is ripe for a third party candidate.
Especially one with a impressive financial background.
However, Page Six reports that Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the most plausible of the names that have been bandied around as possibilities, says he wouldn’t have a shot.
Here’s why.
“Considering my stance on gay marriage and being pro-choice, I don’t think I’d get the national vote,”
