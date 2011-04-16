BLOOMBERG EXEC: Being Pregnant Is Like Stealing Money From Mike Bloomberg's Wallet

This is not going to look good for Michael Bloomberg.



A filing by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission made public a few excerpts deposition the mayor gave on May 14, 2009, and on July 27, 2009.

In them, Bloomberg defends accusations that his company discriminated against pregnant women, which became an issue after 65 employees filed a class-action lawsuit in 2007 accusing Bloomberg LP of just that behaviour.

While some of the mayor’s comments were aggressive and “unsympathetic,” one of his deputies issued the most damning soundbyte.

The thought in question reportedly came from Matthew Winkler, an editor at Bloomberg News. He noted that women frequently did not return after going on maternity leave.

“It’s like stealing money from Mike Bloomberg’s wallet,” a plaintiff quoted the editor as saying. “It’s theft. They should be arrested.”

Bloomberg, the man, is not a defendant in the suit. If Winkler’s comments are true, however, it does not look good for the company that bares his moniker.

