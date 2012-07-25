MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: Police Officers Should Go On Strike If There Are No Gun Reforms

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been renewing his push for more restrictive measures on gun ownership in the wake of the Aurora, Colorado, movie theatre shooting last Friday, and last night he questioned why police officers wouldn’t go on strike to protest the current state of gun laws.



“I don’t understand why police officers across this country don’t stand up collectively and say we’re going to go on strike, we’re not going to protect you unless you, the public, through your legislature, do what’s required to keep us safe,'” he told CNN’s Piers Morgan on Monday.

“Police officers want to go home to their families. And we’re doing everything we can to make their job more difficult, but more importantly, more dangerous, by leaving guns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them and letting people who have those guns buy things like armour-piercing bullets.

“At some point, we have to understand that this is our children, our grandchildren, or us. But for the police officers, it’s much more immediate.”

Bloomberg’s round of statements and interviews since Friday’s shootings have drawn criticism from some politicians, including New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“I am a little bit disturbed by the politicians who in the immediate aftermath of this type of tragedy try to grandstand on it, and I’m not going to be one of those people,” Christie said, according to the New York Post.

Watch part of Bloomberg’s interview with Morgan below:



