Here Are The 11 Richest People In Media

The Forbes Rich List is out.



And for your masochistic pleasure, we’ve compiled a list of the 11 wealthiest media billionaires in the world.

Some big names didn’t make the list — Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Indu Jain, Mark Cuban, Ted Turner, the Hearst family, Barry Diller — but we imagine that bathing in their millions will mitigate the sting.

And some drama of note: A telenovela is playing out between No. 1 Carlos Slim, Mexico’s telecom mogul who has ownership in the New York Times, and No. 512 Emilio Azcarraga Jean, the CEO of Mexican TV broadcaster Televisa. Phone companies under Slim’s control pulled their advertising from Jean’s network in late February after Televisa increased ad rates by 20%.

Donald Newhouse Net Worth: $5.8 B Age: 81

Source: publishing, inherited and growing

Residence: Somerset County, NJ

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: Dropout, Syracuse University

Marital Status: Married

Children: 3 Close Billionaires: March 2011

Forbes 400: September 2010

Billionaires: March 2010

Billionaires: March 2009

Forbes 400: September 2009

Billionaires: March 2008

Forbes 400: October 2008

Billionaires: March 2007

Forbes 400: October 2007

Billionaires: March 2006 He's the brother of Samuel Irving (S.I.) Newhouse. Jean-Claude Decaux & family Net Worth: $6 B Age: 73

Source: advertising, self-made

Residence: Paris, France

Country of citizenship: France

Marital Status: Married

Children: 3 Close Billionaires: March 2011

Billionaires: March 2010

Billionaires: March 2009

Billionaires: March 2008

Billionaires: March 2007

Billionaires: March 2006

Billionaires: March 2005

Billionaires: February 2004

Billionaires: February 2003

Billionaires: February 2002 He founded JCDecaux, the largest outdoor advertising company in the world. Samuel Newhouse Net Worth: $6.6 B Age: 83

Source: publishing, inherited and growing

Residence: New York, NY

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: DIPL, High School

Marital Status: Married

Children: 3 Close Billionaires: March 2011

Forbes 400: September 2010

Billionaires: March 2010

Billionaires: March 2009

Forbes 400: September 2009

Billionaires: March 2008

Forbes 400: October 2008

Billionaires: March 2007

Forbes 400: October 2007

Billionaires: March 2006 S.I. Newhouse co-owns Advance Publications with brother Donald, and presides over Condé Nast's Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and others. Blair Parry-Okeden Net Worth: $6.7 B Age: 60

Source: Cox Enterprises, inherited

Residence: Scone

Country of citizenship: United States

Marital Status: Married

Children: 2 Close Billionaires: March 2011

Forbes 400: September 2010

Billionaires: March 2010

Billionaires: March 2009

Forbes 400: September 2009

Billionaires: March 2008

Forbes 400: October 2008

Forbes 400: October 2007 She's the granddaughter of Cox Enterprises founder James M. Cox with a 25% stake in the business after mother, Barbara Cox Anthony, passed away in 2007. And she keeps a very low profile. Jim Kennedy Net Worth: $6.7 B Age: 63

Source: Cox Enterprises, inherited

Residence: Atlanta, GA

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: BA/BS, University of Denver

Marital Status: Married

Children: 3 Kennedy is the chairman of Cox Enterprises and grandson of the company's founder. Charles Ergen Net Worth: $7 B Age: 58

Source: EchoStar, self-made

Residence: Denver, CO

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: BA/BS, University of Tennessee Knoxville; MBA, Wake Forest University

Marital Status: Married

Children: 5 Ergen started as financial analyst at Frito-Lay, then sold TV satellites from a truck with wife in 1980s before founding satellite TV service EchoStar. Rupert Murdoch Net Worth: $7.6 B Age: 79

Title: CEO

organisation: News Corp.

Source: News Corp, self-made

Residence: New York, NY

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: BA/BS, Oxford University; MA, Oxford University

Marital Status: Married

Children: 6 News Corp. made almost $700 million in profit in 2010. Silvio Berlusconi & family Net Worth: $7.8 B Age: 74

Title: Prime Minister

organisation: Italy

Source: media, self-made

Residence: Milan, Italy

Country of citizenship: Italy

Education: JD, University of Milan

Marital Status: Divorced

Children: 5 He started out singing on cruise ships and eventually built fortune through Fininvest, which now has interests in media, life insurance, movie production, and soccer team A.C. Milan. Anne Cox Chambers Net Worth: $13.4 B Age: 91

Source: Cox Enterprises, inherited

Residence: Atlanta, GA

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: BA/BS, Finch College

Marital Status: Divorced

Children: 3 Daughter of Cox Enterprises founder James M. Cox (d. 1957), who finished high school at 17 and worked as a schoolteacher and newspaper reporter before paying $26,000 for the Dayton Evening News in 1898. Michael Bloomberg Net Worth: $18.1 B Age: 69

Title: Mayor

organisation: New York City

Source: Bloomberg, self-made

Residence: New York, NY

Country of citizenship: United States

Education: MBA, Harvard University; BA/BS, Johns Hopkins University

Marital Status: Divorced

Children: 2 In 2011, Bloomberg is launching the opinions-based Bloomberg View. David Thomson Net Worth: $23 B Age: 53

Source: media, inherited

Residence: Toronto, Canada

Country of citizenship: Canada

Education: MA, University of Cambridge; MA, Selwyn College

Marital Status: Divorced

Children: 3 His grandfather founded Thomson Reuters in 1934. David now serves as the company's chairman. Now that you feel sufficiently inspired -- or dejected -- meet... The 9 People Who Gained The Most Money Last Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.