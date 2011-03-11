Here Are The 11 Richest People In Media

The Forbes Rich List is out.
And for your masochistic pleasure, we’ve compiled a list of the 11 wealthiest media billionaires in the world.
Some big names didn’t make the list — Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Indu Jain, Mark Cuban, Ted Turner, the Hearst family, Barry Diller — but we imagine that bathing in their millions will mitigate the sting.
And some drama of note: A telenovela is playing out between No. 1 Carlos Slim, Mexico’s telecom mogul who has ownership in the New York Times, and No. 512 Emilio Azcarraga Jean, the CEO of Mexican TV broadcaster Televisa. Phone companies under Slim’s control pulled their advertising from Jean’s network in late February after Televisa increased ad rates by 20%.
Net Worth: $5.8 B
- Age: 81
- Source: publishing, inherited and growing
- Residence: Somerset County, NJ
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: Dropout, Syracuse University
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 3
He's the brother of Samuel Irving (S.I.) Newhouse.
Net Worth: $6 B
- Age: 73
- Source: advertising, self-made
- Residence: Paris, France
- Country of citizenship: France
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 3
He founded JCDecaux, the largest outdoor advertising company in the world.
Net Worth: $6.6 B
- Age: 83
- Source: publishing, inherited and growing
- Residence: New York, NY
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: DIPL, High School
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 3
S.I. Newhouse co-owns Advance Publications with brother Donald, and presides over Condé Nast's Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and others.
Net Worth: $6.7 B
- Age: 60
- Source: Cox Enterprises, inherited
- Residence: Scone
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 2
She's the granddaughter of Cox Enterprises founder James M. Cox with a 25% stake in the business after mother, Barbara Cox Anthony, passed away in 2007. And she keeps a very low profile.
Net Worth: $6.7 B
- Age: 63
- Source: Cox Enterprises, inherited
- Residence: Atlanta, GA
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: BA/BS, University of Denver
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 3
Kennedy is the chairman of Cox Enterprises and grandson of the company's founder.
Net Worth: $7 B
- Age: 58
- Source: EchoStar, self-made
- Residence: Denver, CO
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: BA/BS, University of Tennessee Knoxville; MBA, Wake Forest University
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 5
Ergen started as financial analyst at Frito-Lay, then sold TV satellites from a truck with wife in 1980s before founding satellite TV service EchoStar.
Net Worth: $7.6 B
- Age: 79
- Title: CEO
- organisation: News Corp.
- Source: News Corp, self-made
- Residence: New York, NY
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: BA/BS, Oxford University; MA, Oxford University
- Marital Status: Married
- Children: 6
News Corp. made almost $700 million in profit in 2010.
Net Worth: $7.8 B
- Age: 74
- Title: Prime Minister
- organisation: Italy
- Source: media, self-made
- Residence: Milan, Italy
- Country of citizenship: Italy
- Education: JD, University of Milan
- Marital Status: Divorced
- Children: 5
He started out singing on cruise ships and eventually built fortune through Fininvest, which now has interests in media, life insurance, movie production, and soccer team A.C. Milan.
Net Worth: $13.4 B
- Age: 91
- Source: Cox Enterprises, inherited
- Residence: Atlanta, GA
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: BA/BS, Finch College
- Marital Status: Divorced
- Children: 3
Daughter of Cox Enterprises founder James M. Cox (d. 1957), who finished high school at 17 and worked as a schoolteacher and newspaper reporter before paying $26,000 for the Dayton Evening News in 1898.
Net Worth: $18.1 B
- Age: 69
- Title: Mayor
- organisation: New York City
- Source: Bloomberg, self-made
- Residence: New York, NY
- Country of citizenship: United States
- Education: MBA, Harvard University; BA/BS, Johns Hopkins University
- Marital Status: Divorced
- Children: 2
In 2011, Bloomberg is launching the opinions-based Bloomberg View.
Net Worth: $23 B
- Age: 53
- Source: media, inherited
- Residence: Toronto, Canada
- Country of citizenship: Canada
- Education: MA, University of Cambridge; MA, Selwyn College
- Marital Status: Divorced
- Children: 3
His grandfather founded Thomson Reuters in 1934. David now serves as the company's chairman.
