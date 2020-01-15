Michael Bloomberg's campaign confirms it hasn't been hacked after tweeting about meatballs, tattoos, and setting wild animals loose on the Democratic debate stage

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Michael Bloomberg is reportedly considering a run for president.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg made a splash Tuesday night despite the fact that he wasn’t one of the six candidates on stage at the seventh Democratic primary debate in Iowa.

While the candidates duked it out over issues like healthcare, foreign policy, and prescription drug costs, the Bloomberg campaign went a different route and blew up the Twittersphere.

Bloomberg’s official Twitter account fired off dozens of tweets about meatballs, how many batteries he could stuff into his mouth, which Secret Service codename he should pick, the best part of the body to get a Bloomberg 2020 tattoo, which wild animal to let loose onto the debate stage, and more.

Scroll down to read a sampling of the tweets.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg wasn’t on stage at the seventh Democratic presidential debate in Iowa on Tuesday.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t make a splash.

Bloomberg’s campaign, which kicked off in November, was quite active on Twitter. While the six candidates on stage in Iowa duked it out over issues like healthcare, foreign policy, and prescription drug costs, the Bloomberg campaign went a different route.

Here’s a sampling of tweets from the campaign’s official account during the debate:

In lieu of an inaugural address, Mike plans on singing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike has a deep respect for facts and science, except for the ridiculous “round Earth” conspiracy theory. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Less Tostitos branding than we expected. The candidates are barely mentioning Tostitos, which go great with dips, nachos or your favorite party snack recipe! #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike not only reduced the number of uninsured by 40%, but also passed out free jars of Vicks VapoRub to people on the subway. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Last year alone, Mike spent over $200 million dollars on scratch-off lottery tickets. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHICH PODIUM SHOULD MIKE USE WHEN HE GETS HIS FIRST SHOT ON THE DEBATE STAGE? 25” single truss Workshop series with frosted replacement panels Maple with wheels and lockable storage area Open back shelf mahogany pic.twitter.com/4wPOiwRO2f — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Mike has eaten clams casino for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day for the past 30 years. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHICH EAGLE LOOKS MORE DISGUSTED WITH DONALD TRUMP? pic.twitter.com/Gd0lYzzeds — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

In case candidates need a mid-debate pick-me-up, a button on their podium will dispense refreshing Gatorade Fierce Melon energy drink. #DebateFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Let’s not forget the fun facts about food.

Observers believe the turning point of the 1976 election is when Gerald Ford debated while eating a sausage calzone. #DebateFacts #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cZYvU4r6Px — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Podium order was determined by a corn dog eating contest at the Iowa State Fair. #DebateFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Much like a real wolf, debate moderator Wolf Blitzer can devour an elk carcass in one sitting. #DebateFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

What’s your #DemDebate #DebateSnack? If you want to sample Mike’s spicy guacamole, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Mike 2020 headquarters and Mike will send you a scoop! — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Test your political knowledge:

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

And the polls.

Let’s make this a little more interactive.

HELP MIKE PICK HIS SECRET SERVICE CODENAME: — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

POLL TIME!

WHICH WILD ANIMAL WOULD BE MOST FUN TO RELEASE ONTO THE DEBATE STAGE WITHOUT WARNING? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF THE BODY TO GET A BLOOMBERG 2020 TATTOO? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

The campaign’s tweets drew mixed responses from the rest of the Twitterverse.

Some wondered if it had been hacked.

Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg is not on the stage AND it seems his Twitter account was hacked: https://t.co/lq2Sh1ScY7 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 15, 2020

Whoever hacked the Bloomberg account has my vote. https://t.co/EUqLFUPr36 — Adam Derengowski (@AdamDerWSBT) January 15, 2020

Apparently all the money in the world doesn’t save your campaign’s twitter from getting hacked. Or… that same money can’t buy a good director of social media #Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/VjPsoBLxlK — Jeremy (@DSky3) January 15, 2020

I must applaud the person(s) that hacked Mike Bloomberg's campaign twitter account pic.twitter.com/UbXYm8kqDk — Sean Moran (@theNeuroPharm) January 15, 2020

Others just enjoyed the ride.

Okay, I love Mike Bloomberg now. https://t.co/z1cVra15Vu — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 15, 2020

The social media team for Bloomberg has been…interesting https://t.co/GGT0Fy1CAP — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 15, 2020

In the end, The Washington Post confirmed Bloomberg’s account had not been hacked after all.

In case anyone's wondering, per a Bloomberg campaign spokesman this Twitter handle has not been hacked: "Thanks for checking in. We’re not compromised. Tonight, the Bloomberg 2020 social team is trying something fun tonight." https://t.co/WsPpBnsGVd — Joseph Marks (@Joseph_Marks_) January 15, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.