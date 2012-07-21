How Michael Bloomberg Went From Bond Trader To Billionaire Media Mogul With One Incredible Machine

Photo: AP Images

Michael Bloomberg started his New York City story sweating in his underwear in Salomon Brothers’ vaults.And in a little over 20 years he turned a $10 million severance package from that now defunct bank into a multi-billion dollar company Wall Street can’t live without.



The inspiring journey, with plenty of highs and lows, is one of a man who enjoys both success and philanthropy.

His current gig is only paying him $1 per year, but it’s not like he needs the money. According to Forbes, he’s now the 11th richest man in the world.

