How One Invention Helped Michael Bloomberg Become The Richest Mayor In NYC History

Tomorrow,

if all goes as polled,Bill de Blasio will be elected as New York City’s first new Mayor since 2002.

That means the end of the Bloomberg era — the end of a billionaire Mayor running the city and collecting a $US1 a year for his trouble.

That “salary” is possible because of the Bloomberg terminal.

It’s the invention that propelled Michael Bloomberg from a bond trader sweating in his underwear in Salomon Brothers’ vaults to a media mogul known the world over for creating Wall Street’s must-have machine.

