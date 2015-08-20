Comedian Michael Blackson reveals his $14 'Next Friday' residual check -- and now he wants a piece of Ice Cube's 'Straight Outta Compton' earnings

“Straight Outta Compton” has raked in a whopping nearly $US68 million at the box office since its relase last Friday.

The hit biopic centres around the true story about the rise of Dr. Dre and Ice Cube’s

hip-hop group, NWA.

One person who who wants to cash in on the film’s success is Ice Cube’s former “Next Friday” co-star, “The African King of Comedy,” Michael Blackson.

Blackson played “Customer #1” in a memorable “Next Friday” cameo in 2000 in which he tries to return a CD after chewing on it, yelling at the cashier, “This is whack! I can’t get jiggy with this!”

Blackson has since acted in a string of unmemorable TV shows and movies, but tours the country as a stand-up comedian and has an impressive 693,000 Instagram followers and 639,000 Twitter followers.

On Tuesday, Blackson posted a photo of the measly residual check he still receives from his scene in “Next Friday” and jokingly asks Ice Cube to put his newfound “Straight Outta Compton” money towards another “Friday” sequel he could star in.

Blackson wrote in the photo’s caption:

“Damn #IceCube ya made $US60mil over the weekend with #StraightOutOfCompton so take some of that money and let’s make #LastFriday and tell Warner brothers to stop sending me this $US14 checks it cost $US10 to cash it by the time I buy gas I’m negative $US11. Can ya tag that neega n tell him to help his African broda.”



Blackson’s fans appreciated his humour:

