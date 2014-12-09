Seahawks Player Rips Mark Sanchez After Blowout Win

The Seattle Seahawks had another impressive defensive performance Sunday afternoon, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14.

The Eagles came into the game fifth in the NFL in yards per game, but Seattle limited them to only 139 total yards. The Seahawks held quarterback Mark Sanchez to 10-of-20 passing for 96 yards.After the game, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett ripped the Eagles’ offence under Sanchez in an interview with SI:

“Same thing everybody else saw, not much. But I don’t really care for that guy. He played decent, and [LeSean] McCoy, we stopped him pretty good and that was pretty much the game. Mark Sanchez is, he’s perpetrating as a good quarterback. So it’s hard to play with Mark Sanchez in there. They don’t have the same offence as with Nick Foles [in there], so it’s a lot easier to scheme for them that way.”

The Eagles have faired pretty well under Sanchez during his five starts this season. They have a 3-2 record, averaging 31 points per game while Sanchez has averaged 260 yards per game and thrown eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Sanchez and the Eagles’ rough offensive outing Sunday was more of a testament to the Seahawks defence.

In the last three weeks, the Seahawks have allowed allowed just 16 combined points from their opponents, and they certainly look like the best team in the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Eagles have dropped games to quality opponents like the Cardinals, Packers, and Eagles, and are still searching for a statement victory.

