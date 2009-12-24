Michael Bay's Victoria's Secret Ad Tops Video Charts

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) — Evian may be the viral campaign that will never die — up 79% this week to pass 2 million views — but there are five new campaigns on the chart. Let’s detail them:



The biggest debut of the week came from Victoria’s Secret; its intense Michael Bay-directed spot notched just shy of a million views last week, good enough for the No. 2 spot.

Gap’s much more wholesome holiday spot (apparently a favourite among shoppers) dropped in the No. 3 spot.

NYC Health’s gross-out ad encouraging people to curb their sugary soda and beverage intake came in at No. 5.

Toyota notched more than 400,000 views of its innuendo-laden Yaris spot, good for the No. 7 ranking.

And finally, Canadian mobile brand Koodo arrives drops in the No. 9 spot with the kind of choose-your-own-adventure-style campaign we first saw from DropTheWeapons.org. Unfortunately, the review from Visible Measures, which compiles the chart, calls it “a drawn out ‘story’ that runs out of tricks early and then just drags on … and the conclusion is not much of a payoff. While an interesting gimmick, the interactive approach still requires good story telling … and this one could have been done in half as many videos and 25% of the time.”

Here is the Victoria’s Secret ad:



And here’s the chart:

