Michael Bay's Benghazi movie could affect Hillary Clinton's campaign

You wouldn’t think that a movie directed by the guy who is known best for big-budget blockbusters like the “Transformer” movies or “Armageddon” could in any way potentially sway voters this coming election.

But it could happen.

Michael Bay’s upcoming movie “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” starring John Krasinski and focusing on the deadly 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, will be released by Paramount on January 15.

That’s around two weeks before the Iowa caucuses, the first hurdle Hillary Clinton will have to clear to become the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

But will the release of the movie remind voters of Clinton’s handling of the Benghazi attack as Secretary of State?

Paramount told The Wrap that choosing that date had nothing to do with the election but that it lands on the Friday before the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday weekend.

“MLK weekend has been a historically great date as evidence by the success of ‘American Sniper’ and ‘Lone Survivor,'” a Paramount spokesperson told The Wrap.

“American Sniper” opened at number one at the domestic box office when it went out in wide release this past MLK weekend.

It is not known yet if Clinton in depicted in “13 Hours,” which focuses on the CIA contractors who were defending the compound when it was under attack and led to the killing of U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

Watch the trailer:

