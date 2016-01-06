Director Michael Bay reveals he's worth half a billion dollars, and wants to give it all away

Michael Bay is among the five highest-grossing directors of all time (he’s currently number four with a worldwide box office of $5.776 billion), and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone he revealed that he personally is worth half a billion dollars.

Well, he did it in the typical Michael Bay casual style:

“I’d say about half,” he told the magazine. “Half a ‘B.'”

That’s not a surprise from a director known best for his lucrative popcorn escapism like “Bad Boys,” “The Rock,” “Armageddon.” And then there’s his flashy lifestyle that Rolling Stone highlights in the piece: a $17 million Miami home (once owned by Hulk Hogan), $50 million Gulfstream G550 jet, a Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and two Camaros from his lucrative “Transformers” franchise (that he produces and sometimes directs).

But what was surprising to hear following his “half ‘B'” admission is what he plans to do with all his wealth.

“You save up your money and you give it away. That’s what I’m going to do,” Bay said. “I’ll probably do a very large wildlife-protection fund — something with Africa big game.”

But before he does that, he still has a few other things to do.

Bay’s next film, “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (opening January 15), is a different kind of movie for the 50-year-old, as it tells a scaled-down (for Bay standards) version of the attack on the US Embassy in Libya.

Paramount ’13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.’

And he revealed in the Rolling Stone story that he will direct the fifth film in the “Transformers” franchise.

Once more, saying it in Bay fashion:

“I’m doing ‘Transformers’… 5, is it?”

We’ve lost track, too.

