Michael Bay Wants Mark Wahlberg To Star In 'Transformers 4,' Thanks To Internet rumours—Here's Today's Buzz

- AP Images/Ric FrancisDirector Michael Bay is considering Mark Wahlberg for the lead in “Transformers 4,” writing on his website after internet rumours on the casting: “I had such a great time working with Mark on Pain and Gain, and he gave such a great performance – well let’s say that very internet chatter gave me some ideas. We are at the inception of our story process right now on T4. Let’s say some ideas are gaining traction with me and my writer – so I’m here to say thanks internet chatter.”
- Jermaine Jackson has filed a request to legally change his last name … from “Jackson” to “Jacksun” for “artistic reasons.”
- Director Zack Snyder’s upcoming Superman movie “Man of Steel” will be presented in 3D, 2D and IMAX.
- Les Moonves urges industry watchers to “Stop looking at overnight ratings” because, he says, they mostly reflect changes in viewing habits — not dissatisfaction with shows.
- Scarlett Johansson lifted up her shirt on the street to reveal her new “Lucky You” horseshoe tattoo courtesy of renowned French artist Fuzi UVTPK.
- Food Network Star Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Gov. Cuomo, haven’t had power since Hurricane Sandy hit and they’ve been forced to live off cold, hard boiled eggs.
- “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash has written a 1,344 word essay about why she is upset Mitt Romney did not win the election. In her statement, Dash touches on sleeping, hanging chads, her baby, her DNA, Osama Bin Laden, and refers to herself in the 3rd person.
- Meanwhile, Mariah Carey released a song for President Obama called “Bring It On Home.” Listen below:
