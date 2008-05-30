Michael Bay To Make Ouija-Board Movie

The Hollywood Reporter writes: David Berenbaum and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes have been brought on deck to bring Hasbro’s supernatural game “Ouija Board” to the big screen. The project is set up at Universal, where Hasbro has a six-year strategic partnership.

Platinum Dunes’ Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce “Ouija” along with Hasbro.

Although the specific log line for the film is being kept under wraps, the film will be a supernatural adventure with the Ouija board playing an integral part of the story. The movie is not taking a “Jumanji”-like approach, which involved a game coming to life. Read more from the Hollywood Reporter.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.