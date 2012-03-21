Michael Bay Tells 'Ninja Turtles' Fans To Take A Chill Pill

Transformers Interview / The CW screengrabs



Michael Bay has learned a valuable lesson: choose your words wisely—especially when discussing the origins of a beloved ’80s franchise. After getting slammed across the Internet for suggesting he may change the origin story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ (TMNT) gang, the TMNT director posted the following statement on his official forum:

“Fans need to take a breath, and chill. They have not read the script. Our team is working closely with one of the original creators of Ninja Turtles to help expand and give a more complex back story. Relax, we are including everything that made you become fans in the first place. We are just building a richer world.”

Earlier this week, Bay made an announcement over his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project during a presentation:

“These turtles are from an alien race and they are going to be tough, edgy, funny and completely loveable.”

Fans didn’t take so well to hearing the backstory of the Ninja Turtles was seemingly changed—in the past, they become mutants from a radioactive slime—and sent the Internet abuzz with plenty of backlash.

Even Robbie Rist, who voiced Michaelango in the original TMNT, posted an open letter to Bay lashing out:

“I know believing in mutated talking turtles is kinda silly to begin with but am I supposed to be led to believe there are ninjas from another planet? The rape of our childhood memories continues … “

Rist later admitted he could be misguided in his statement.

This appears to be a case of blowing one quote way out of proportion. Luckily, Bay is used to explosions.

