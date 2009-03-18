Michael Bay Not OK With "Transformers 3" Release Date

After Paramount and DreamWorks put the robot before the horse yesterday by announcing a release date for Transformers 3 before they’d even greenlit the film, now Transformers director Michael Bay says he’s not cool with the 2011 release date.

On his Web site, Shoot For The Edit, Bay writes, “I said I was taking off a year from Transformers. Paramount made a mistake in dating Transformers 3 – they asked me on the phone – I said yes to July 4 – but for 2012 – whoops! Not 2011!!! That would mean I would have to start prep in September. No way. My brain needs a break from fighting robots.”

Unless the studios can convince him to come back sooner, this means that the third film will be helmed by another director or it will have to be pushed back to 2012.

