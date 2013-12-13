HOUSE OF THE DAY: Director Michael Bay Lists His Beautiful Hilltop Home For $US13.5 Million

Madeline Stone
Michael BayEvan Agostini/AP

The
eccentric producer-director behind “Transformers” and “Armageddon” is
selling his three-story contemporary homeat a $US13.5 million listing price, real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.

The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four stone fireplaces, and it’s located in the coveted Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

There’s also a private screening room, wine cellar, and a pool with stunning skyline views. It’s an ideal Tinseltown escape, with high ceilings, beautiful details, and big windows that will let in plenty of that California sunshine.

The house is located on nearly an acre of property in the in-demand lower section of Bel Air.

This small dining area opens directly onto the backyard area.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, and the bamboo forest adds a touch of zen.

This den seems like an ideal place to curl up with a good book. The concrete fireplace is a beautifully modern touch.

Another comfortable office area has a similarly modern fireplace.

The master suite has dark wood paneling to contrast with the white walls and the light filtering in through the three skylights.

There's also a gorgeous triple-wide fireplace and ample space for a flat-screen TV.

The master bath is fresh and spacious.

Views of blue sky and palm trees from the bath tub are very California.

Here's a screening room, with a huge screen and vintage movie posters that hint at the owner's film pedigree.

A fully stocked wet bar is perfect for hosting parties.

And guests can sip their drinks here while watching TV on yet another flat-screen.

This more formal living room has another impressive fireplace and direct access to the backyard.

Outside, there's a pool and lots of lounging space.

Take in stunning views of Los Angeles' west side from the backyard.

Bring your dinner party outside to this lovely seating area, complete with bonsai tree.

This fire pit could really come in handy if the nights ever get chilly.

Relax by the pool.

Or go ahead and jump right in.

The super-green backyard and its small fountain looks like something out of a storybook.

