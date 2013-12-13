HOUSE OF THE DAY: Director Michael Bay Lists His Beautiful Hilltop Home For $US13.5 Million

The

eccentric producer-director behind “Transformers” and “Armageddon” is

selling his three-story contemporary homeat a $US13.5 million listing price, real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.

The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four stone fireplaces, and it’s located in the coveted Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

There’s also a private screening room, wine cellar, and a pool with stunning skyline views. It’s an ideal Tinseltown escape, with high ceilings, beautiful details, and big windows that will let in plenty of that California sunshine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.