HOUSE OF THE DAY: Director Michael Bay Lists His Beautiful Hilltop Home For $US13.5 Million

The
eccentric producer-director behind “Transformers” and “Armageddon” is
selling his three-story contemporary homeat a $US13.5 million listing price, real estate blogger The Real Estalker reports.
The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four stone fireplaces, and it’s located in the coveted Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
There’s also a private screening room, wine cellar, and a pool with stunning skyline views. It’s an ideal Tinseltown escape, with high ceilings, beautiful details, and big windows that will let in plenty of that California sunshine.
This den seems like an ideal place to curl up with a good book. The concrete fireplace is a beautifully modern touch.
The master suite has dark wood paneling to contrast with the white walls and the light filtering in through the three skylights.
Here's a screening room, with a huge screen and vintage movie posters that hint at the owner's film pedigree.
