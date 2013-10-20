The Attack On Michael Bay In Hong Kong As A Comic Strip

We know Michael Bay was involved in some sort of altercation while filming ‘Transformers 4″ in Hong Kong. There are three versions of the story, all equally ridiculous. The first report, then Paramount’s statement, and finally the word from Michael Bay himself, which goes roughly as follows, “I was attacked by a zombie air conditioner-wielding madman who I skillfully dodged before he was taken down by three, no, fifteen police!”

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported aside from a bitten Nike shoe.

But we thought the incident was best told in comic strip form, so courtesy of author and artist Craig W. Anderson, here you go … the official and final version of the attack.

We like this version best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.