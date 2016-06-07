'Britain's loneliest dog' now has a job in Hollywood and a potential home thanks to director Michael Bay

Anjelica Oswald
Freya the loneliest dogFacebook/Freshfields Animal RescueThis cutie isn’t going to be lonely for much longer.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” has a furry new cast member.

Director Michael Bay announced that Freya, dubbed “Britain’s loneliest dog” by the Mirror, would have a role in the fifth “Transformers” film.

Freya, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, suffers from epilepsy and has been living at Freshfields Animal Rescue for six years. She was taken in as a six-month-old stray and has been rejected by 18,000 possible owners over the years.

Bay said that if she was unable to find a home in Britain, he would adopt her himself, and give her a part in the next “Transformers” film.

Since Freya has gotten media attention, Freshfields Animal Rescue said that they have received interest from people around the world.

