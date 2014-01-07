Michael Bay Explains His Meltdown At Samsung's CES Show

Director Michael Bay appeared on stage at Samsung’s CES press conference today to help the company promote its new TVs.

But then Bay apparently flubbed his lines, got flustered, and walked off the stage. It was awkward.

BI’s Jim Edwards caught up with Michael Bay following Samsung’s press conference and asked him what went wrong.

“What went wrong?” he asked. “The teleprompter.”

He then said he accidentally skipped ahead a line while reading the teleprompter, but the lines kept scrolling and he lost his place.

