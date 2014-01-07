Michael Bay Responds To His CES Meltdown: 'Wow! I Just Embarrassed Myself'

Yesterday at a large technology conference in Las Vegas, CES, director Michael Bay was supposed to introduce Samsung’s curved TV.

But during his presentation, he lost his place on the teleprompter and panicked. He left the stage suddenly saying, “I’m sorry.”

Bay has written a brief, very human statement on his personal website about the odd moment.

Wow! I just embarrassed myself at CES — I was about to speak for Samsung for this awesome Curved 105-inch UHD TV. I rarely lend my name to any products, but this one is just stellar. I got so excited to talk, that I skipped over the Exec VP’s intro line and then the teleprompter got lost. Then the prompter went up and down — then I walked off. I guess live shows aren’t my thing. But I’m doing a special curved screen experience with Samsung and Transformers 4 footage that will be travelling around the world. Michael

If you missed what happened, check out the video of it here:

