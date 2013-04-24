Michael Bay Backtracks On 'Armageddon' Apology: 'I'm Proud Of The Movie'

‘One press writer has gone too far in reporting false information,’ Bay wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

Director Michael Bay is eating his words after being quoted in a Miami Herald profile as saying “I apologise for Armageddon.”



But Bay didn’t stop there, he continued “I would redo the entire third act if I could. But the studio literally took the movie away from us. It was terrible.”

But after backlash Tuesday, Bay took to his blog in a post titled “I’m Proud of Armageddon” to clarify his remarks:

One press writer has gone too far in reporting false information. He has printed the bare minimum of my statement which in effect have twisted my words and meaning. I’m not in the slightest going to apologise for the third movie in my movie career, a film called Armageddon. On the red carpet for Pain & Gain some reporters asked me what are you apologizing for, and I said what on earth are you talking about?

What I clearly said to the reporter, is I wish I had more time to edit the film, specifically the the third act. He asked me in effect what would you change if you could in your movies if you could go back. I said, I wish we had a few more weeks in the edit room on Armageddon. And still today Armageddon, is still one of the most shown movies on cable TV. And yes, I’m proud of the movie. Enough said.

Michael

But this isn’t the first time Bay has had to clarify his remarks. After the director talked about “rip-off’ robot movies, referencing “Pacific Rim” director Guillermo del Toro at Cinemacon recently, he later stated: “I was talking about another movie, at another studio that will remain nameless, while I spoke at CinemaCon in Vegas this Monday.”

Bay is currently on a promotional tour for his latest film “Pain & Gain,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson, opening in theatres this Friday.

