Michael Bay Attacked In Hong Kong In Alleged Extortion Attempt While Filming 'Transformers 4'

According to

various reports, ‘Transformers 4’

Director Michael Bay was attackedas he was filming ‘Transformers 4’ in Hong Kong.

A Hong Kong police spokesman told Reuters that “two brothers surnamed Mak, aged 27 and 28, approached Bay on the set during filming for the American science fiction film and the younger brother demanded payment of HK$100,000 ($12,900).”

According to Reuters, the Mak brothers were engaged in a discussion with Bay when the older Mak assaulted him. Mak attacked three police officers who tried to break up the melee.

The attack took place at the Yick Fat Building in Quarry Bay on the Hong Kong main island.

Deadline reports the attackers “allegedly attempted to obstruct filming and demanded compensation claiming the shooting was interfering with their business. A person on the scene said the younger brother told the filmmakers they had to pay him HK$100,000 if they wanted to shoot in the area and threatened to cause ‘inconvenience’ if not.”

Sounds like they succeeded at least in the inconvenience part.

Bay’s injuries were reportedly minor and included scratches to his face and filming continued.

Both brothers and one other man are in custody.

Bay and his filming crew are slated to be in Hong Kong for two weeks and he recently said about the city, “Hong Kong is a beautiful city. There are aged buildings and skyscrapers all around. It has the best of both old and new.”

Here’s a video of Michael Bay and crew arriving in Hong Kong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.