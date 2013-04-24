Michael Bay: 'I apologise For Armageddon'

‘I would redo the entire third act if I could,’ Bay admitted.

Director Michael Bay has been nominated for four Razzie Awards for his work behind-the-camera on films like “Pearl Harbor,” Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”



But there’s one film that even Bay is sorry you had to pay to see.

In a recent profile in the Miami Herald, Bay explains what went wrong on his least-favourite film he has done:

“I will apologise for Armageddon. We had to do the whole movie in 16 weeks. It was a massive undertaking. That was not fair to the movie. I would redo the entire third act if I could. But the studio literally took the movie away from us. It was terrible. My visual effects supervisor had a nervous breakdown, so I had to be in charge of that. I called James Cameron and asked ‘What do you do when you’re doing all the effects yourself?’ But the movie did fine.”

‘Armageddon’ is about a misfit team of deep core drillers who are recruited by NASA to save Earth from an asteroid.

Despite Bay wanting to re-do parts of the 1998 film starring Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler, audiences ate it up.

“Armageddon” went on to gross nearly $554 million worldwide. With a production budget of $140 million and $414 million profit, we’d say Bay is still sitting pretty — despite any creative differences.

Bay’s latest film “Pain & Gain” — about a trio of bodybuilders in Florida get caught up in an extortion ring and a kidnapping scheme that goes terribly wrong — opens in theatres this Friday.

