Michael Bay says there are 14 future 'Transformers' movies already written

In case you’ve lost count, we’re headed into the fifth movie in Paramount’s Transformers franchise with “Transformers: The Last Knight,” opening in theatres in June.

Michael Bay has directed all the movies so far and it’s possible this will be his last one — at least for a little while.

But he revealed to MTV at CinemaCon that 14(!) future Transformers movies have already been written.

“There’s good stuff,” he said, adding that in the future he may want to get back in on the franchise. “I would like to do one of them, though.”

After “The Last Knight,” which stars Mark Wahlberg — who came onto the franchise in 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction” — the movies will get their first spin-off, which will focus on Bumblebee and will be more kid-friendly, according to Bay. The movie will be out in 2018 and will be directed by Travis Knight (“Kubo and the Two Strings”).

So it sounds like the franchise is not slowing down. The movies, including the 1986 animated feature, “Transformers: The Movie,” have collectively earned a worldwide gross close to $US4 billion.

