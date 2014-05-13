Kevin Bacon's Brother Stars In An Ad For Oscar Mayer's Less-Famous Bacon [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Oscar Meyer released a new ad from 360i starring Kevin Bacon’s brother, Michael Bacon, to promote its line of turkey bacon. The joke is that Michael Bacon and turkey bacon are both less famous than the other bacon in their lives, Kevin Bacon and pork bacon, respectively, and as a result, the two are cross-promoting each other.

The Wall Street Journal reports that DirecTV and AT&T are discussing a merger in which AT&T would take a majority stake in DirecTV for $US50 billion in cash and stock. The deal would add a pay TV option to AT&T’s suite of broadband internet and phone services.

Lowe Campbell Ewald tapped Craig Kleber for the position of executive strategy director. Kleber was previously chief strategy officer at DDB L.A.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme tapped VML to be its global digital agency.

The Online Publishers Association hired Jason Kint to be its CEO. Kint comes to the OPA from CBS Interactive, where he was senior vice president and general manager of its sports division.

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell issued a memo to employees warning them that Publicis and Omnicom will both be redoubling their efforts to win clients after the dissolution of their proposed merger. “Let’s make sure we stay focused on our strategy and its execution and learn from POG’s mistakes,” Sorrell concluded his letter.

BuzzFeed president and chief operating officer Jon Steinberg is leaving his position after four years at the company. A former Google executive, Steinberg helped create the site’s sponsored content revenue model.

Oreo made its first movie marketing deal with Paramount Pictures for the upcoming Transformers movie. The deal will include product placement for Oreo, special Transformers branded packaging, and limited-time-only flavour Oreos like “prime berry creme.”

