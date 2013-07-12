Sharing A Name With 'The Greatest Basketball Player Who Ever Lived' Is Not All It's Cracked Up To Be

Actor Michael B. Jordan says it isn’t easy sharing names with the famous basketball player.

Last night, Michael Jordan appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”



No, not THAT Michael Jordan.

Actor Michael B. Jordan.

You probably recognise the 26-year-old actor from his roles on “The Wire,” “Friday Night Lights,” and last year’s superhero flick “Chronicle.”

He went on “Kimmel” to discuss his highly-acclaimed new film out this weekend, “Fruitvale Station.”

However, when you have a name one initial away from, who Kimmel dubbed, “the greatest basketball player who ever lived,” it’s easy for the conversation to shift to something Jordan has heard his entire life.

When Kimmel asked him whether its a nuisance sharing the same name with the basketball star, the actor addressed the difficulty of what others with similar celebrity monikers most likely experience.

“A little bit,” says Jordan. “It gets annoying.”

Jordan recounted how it’s not so easy ordering something as simple as pizza because it will come over as a prank.

“I actually went down there one time, slammed my I.D. on the counter.” said Jordan. “He gave me two free pizzas. It worked out.”

The confusion doesn’t stop there. Jordan’s father, Michael A. Jordan, shares the same name, too.

“He didn’t really realise what he was going to put me through the first 26 years of my life,” the actor added.

Soon, no one will be confusing the rising star with the NBA’s Jordan.

“Fruitvale Station,” inspired by the true events surrounding the death of a 22-year-old who was gunned down by a cop in 2008, won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Jordan has also been rumoured as a frontrunner in a “Fantastic 4” reboot.

Check out the interview below.

