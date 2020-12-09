Every single Michael B. Jordan movie, ranked by critics

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Creed,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ and ‘Black Panther’ are three of Michael B. Jordan’s highest rated movies.

As well as being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, Michael B. Jordan is one of the most talented young actors and producers working in Hollywood.

Jordan has recently transitioned into an executive producer as well as a star, producing movies such as “Just Mercy” and “Creed II.”

Both of those movies feature highly in this list of Jordan’s best movies ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

“Fantastic Four” is his lowest rated movie with 9%, while “Black Panther” is second-highest with 97% and a surprising DC movie is top with 100%.

Jordan played the Human Torch in the 2015 ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

20th Century Fox ‘Fantastic Four’ was directed by Josh Trank.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9%

Michael B. Jordan is one of two actors to have played the Human Torch and also appear in the MCU, along with Chris Evans. Jordan played this incarnation of Johnny Storm in this critically-savaged reboot from Josh Trank.

Thankfully, Jordan’s transition to the MCU proved much more successful.

In 2014, Jordan appeared as Mikey in ‘That Awkward Moment’

Focus Features ‘That Awkward Moment’ was directed by Tom Gormican.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%

Jordan starred in this 2014 movie with his future “Fantastic Four” costar Miles Teller, with Zac Efron also along for the ride. The movie follows three friends who get caught in the moment where a relationship potentially turns more serious: when one partner asks the other where it’s going.

Jordan played Guy Montag in the 2018 adaptation of ‘Fahrenheit 451’

HBO ‘Fahrenheit 451’ was directed by Ramin Bahrani.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:33%

Based on the classic novel by Ray Bradbury, Jordan takes the starring role as a firefighter tasked with burning books who eventually begins to rebel against society after meeting a young woman. Michael Shannon also stars.

JIn 2018, Jordan was credited as Male Cleaner in the James Franco-starring sci-fi ‘Kin’

Lionsgate ‘Kin’ was directed by Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 34%

Jordan has a small but important role in this movie as a character credited as the Male Cleaner. This sci-fi movie follows a young boy who stumbles upon a strange weapon, leading to a variety of sci-fi troubles. Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco all star.

In 2012, Jordan played Maurice in the WWII drama ‘Red Tails’

20th Century Fox ‘Red Tails’ was directed by Anthony Hemingway.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:40%

Jordan joined Leslie Odom Jr, Ne Yo, David Oyelowo, Nate Parker, and Cuba Gooding Jr. to play a group of African-American pilots during WWII who are called into action by Terrence Howard’s ‘ Col. A.J. Bullard.

A very young Michael B. Jordan appeared in 2001’s ‘Hardball,’ starring Keanu Reeves

Paramount Pictures ‘Hardball’ was directed by Brian Robbins.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41%

A 14-year-old Jordan appeared in this comedy baseball movie starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves is a troubled gambler who is forced to pay off his debts by coaching a kids baseball team for 10 weeks.

Jordan produced and starred in ‘Creed II’ as Adonis Creed in the 2018 sequel

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Creed 2’ was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

In the sequel to the hit 2015 “Rocky” reboot “Creed,” Jordan reprised his role as Adonis Creed, this time preparing for a fight with Viktor Drago, the son of legendary Rocky rival Ivan. Fellow MCU alumni Tessa Thompson also stars in the movie, as Adonis’ girlfriend.

In 2019, Jordan played real-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson in ‘Just Mercy’ alongside Jamie Foxx

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Just Mercy’ was directed Destin Daniel Cretton.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:84%

In one of Jordan’s heavier roles, Jordan plays a real-life superhero: American lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson. In the movie, Stevenson tries to help out a wrongly-convicted man, played by Jamie Foxx, who is on death row.

In 2012, Jordan played high-school superhero Steve Montgomery in ‘Chronicle’

20th Century Fox ‘Chronicle’ was directed by Josh Trank.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Jordan first worked with “Fantastic Four” director Josh Trank on this indie superhero movie where three high-school pals gain special powers but start to embrace their dark sides as a result.

In 2013, Jordan played Oscar in Ryan Coogler’s ‘Fruitvale Station’

The Weinstein Company ‘Fruitvale Station’ was directed by Ryan Coogler.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:94%

Jordan formed another important relationship with an eventual tent-pole director in a small indie drama. This time, Jordan starred in Ryan Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station” which follows Oscar Grant III, who was killed in 2009 by a BART police officer on the last day of his life. Jordan and Coogler would later reunite for “Creed” and “Black Panther.”

Jordan starred as Adonis Creed for the first time in 2015 alongside an Oscar-nominated Sylvester Stallone in ‘Creed’

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Creed’ was directed by Ryan Coogler.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:95%

Reuniting with Coogler, Jordan starred in the “Rocky” reboot for the first time in 2015, playing Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed who was a rival-turned-friend to Rocky earlier in the franchise.

Sylvester Stallone returned as Rocky himself, taking on an older, Obi-Wan Kenobi-like mentor role to Jordan’s young challenger. Stallone even earned himself an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Jordan reunited with Coogler again to play the villain, Erik Killmonger, in ‘Black Panther’ opposite Chadwick Boseman

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Black Panther’ was directed by Ryan Coogler.

Rotten Tomatoes Score:97%

Second in this list is Jordan’s triumphant arrival to the MCU. Jordan plays Erik Killmonger, the cousin of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa (AKA the Black Panther). Killmonger plots a return to Wakanda in an attempt to overthrow the king. Killmonger is one of the MCU’s best-ever villains.

The character of Killmonger, his motivations, and Jordan’s swaggering performance were all so complimented that he is rumoured to be making a return to the sequel despite dying in the first movie.

Jordan voiced Cyborg in DC’s 2013 straight-to-video movie ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox’

Warner Home Video ‘Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox’ was directed by Jay Oliva.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Surprisingly, Jordan’s highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes is not his much-loved performance in the MCU’s “Black Panther,” but this appearance in an animated DC film.

Jordan voices Victor Stone, AKA Cyborg, in this straight-to-video movie, which follows the Flash stuck in an alternate timeline and having to work with alternate versions of heroes and friends to get back to his own timeline.

