Michael B. Jordan got knocked out for real while shooting 'Creed,' and the video is brutal

Michael B. Jordan’s commitment to his “Creed” character got him knocked out for real.

In a nine-second video Sylvester Stallone posted on Twitter, Jordan, as Adonis Creed, is preparing to shoot a boxing scene for the “Rocky” reboot film out now.

As the director calls action, a punch hits him square in the face and sends him to the mat.

But getting knocked out didn’t keep him down. Stallone said he got back up and did the scene again.

Michael B Jordon, "young creed and "getting KO'd for real! But he got up and did it again! That's called guts!! pic.twitter.com/yFo3PVmvhA — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 9, 2015

Jordan trained with personal trainer Corey Calliet to prepare for the role of Apollo Creed’s son in the acclaimed, Golden Globe-nominated film.

NOW WATCH: Adele had never heard of the most famous pop producer in the world until she fell in love with a Taylor Swift song



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.