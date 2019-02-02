10 things you probably didn’t know about Michael B. Jordan

- Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his roles on the big screen.
- The “Black Panther” star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor.
- His first TV role was actually on “The Sopranos,” despite many fans thinking it was on “The Wire.”
Although his role as young, street-smart Wallace launched his career, his first professional credit was a one-off guest appearance on a season-one episode of HBO’s “The Sopranos” when he was 12 years old.
He also appeared on an episode of CBS’ “Cosby” and in the films “Black and White” (1999) and “Hardball” (2001) before beginning his arc on “The Wire” in 2002.
“I kind of knew it was coming,” he told the publication. “Especially when you get that knock on your trailer door from David Simon. I’ll never forget it. He said ‘I love you. The audience loves you. We’ve got to kill you. We’ve got to kill you off.'”
“I remember telling my mom not to show up on set that day,” he continued. “My mom gets extremely emotional, and this was kind of too much. I didn’t want her to see it.”
The “B” in his name stands for Bakari, according to PopSugar, which means “promising” in Swahili.
“It wasn’t something that I always wanted to do. But like a lot of kids, you know, I didn’t know what I wanted to be. And modelling, acting, it got me out of school early, got me a chance to go into the city, so I was all into that,” he told the publication.
In 2018, he vowed to incorporate the “inclusion rider” — a clause that allows actors to contractually demand 50% cast and crew diversity on set — on all his projects.
At the end of that same year, the actor told Vanity Fair, “I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel, or Lupita, or Tessa. It’s gonna be eclectic. It’s gonna be animation. It’s gonna be non-scripted. It’s gonna be digital. It’s gonna be film, television. It’s gonna be video games.”
The actor played Oscar Grant in the heartbreaking biopic “Fruitvale Station,” the titular character in the “Rocky” sequel “Creed,” and the charismatic villain in “Black Panther.”
“Mike is an incredibly talented experienced actor,” Coogler told MTV News in 2018. “He brings an insane work ethic and a consistency that’s really great to have on a set.”
During a 2014 press interview with PopSugar, when asked what his guilty pleasure was, the actor initially wrote “anime” before crossing it out and going with “women.”
During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020, the host spoke with him about making the big move — about 20 minutes away.
“It happened,” he said. “I’m pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me, yes.”
Even though he no longer lives with his parents, the actor said he’s still “close enough” to visit for Sunday dinners.
“Honestly I was just doing it get out of school early and get free food,” he told the publication. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do at that age — I was doing everything, playing basketball, acting, tap dancing … “
He added, “Do not quote me. She made me take tap dancing,” speaking of his mother.
