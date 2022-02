10 things you probably didn’t know about Michael B. Jordan

He didn’t let his mom watch the filming of his character’s final scene on “The Wire.”

During a 2018 interview with Vulture , Jordan opened up about filming Wallace’s tragic final scene on “The Wire,” in which the character is shot and killed.

“I kind of knew it was coming,” he told the publication. “Especially when you get that knock on your trailer door from David Simon. I’ll never forget it. He said ‘I love you. The audience loves you. We’ve got to kill you. We’ve got to kill you off.'”

“I remember telling my mom not to show up on set that day,” he continued. “My mom gets extremely emotional, and this was kind of too much. I didn’t want her to see it.”