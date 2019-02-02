10 things you probably didn’t know about Michael B. Jordan

His first role was on “The Sopranos,” not “The Wire.”

Most people think Jordan’s acting debut was on HBO’s “The Wire.”

Although his role as young, street-smart Wallace launched his career, his first professional credit was a one-off guest appearance on a season-one episode of HBO’s “The Sopranos” when he was 12 years old.

He also appeared on an episode of CBS’ “Cosby” and in the films “Black and White” (1999) and “Hardball” (2001) before beginning his arc on “The Wire” in 2002.