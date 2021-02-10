17 of Michael B. Jordan's best style moments

Getty Michael B. Jordan has had several memorable style moments.

Michael B. Jordan has worn memorable looks on many red carpets, pushing menswear forward.

He’s worn some of his best looks to the Met Galas.

Jordan loves knee-length jackets and eye-catching patterns.

Michael B. Jordan is known for his powerhouse roles in “Black Panther” and “Creed,” but he’s also a standout in the world of men’s fashion.

Throughout his years in the spotlight, Jordan has worn fashionable looks that push the creativity of menswear, choosing knee-length suit jackets, neon suits, and eye-catching patterns.

As Jordan turns 34 on February 9, take a look at some of his most memorable fashion moments on the red carpet.

At the Academy Awards in 2014, Jordan wore a neatly tailored suit with a couple of accents.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Jordan at the 2014 Oscars.

Jordan’s Givenchy suit perfectly fit the actor’s body, but the real highlight of the look was the star pins on his collar. The pop of character hinted at Jordan’s future fashion risks.

Jordan took the tuxedo up a notch with this floral-printed look at the 2015 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Jordan at the 2015 Met Gala.

In 2015, the Met Gala’s theme was “China: Through The Looking Glass,” and Jordan chose this textured tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana while pairing it with a watch and cuff links from Montblanc.

Jordan stood out at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards with this patterned suit.

Steve Granitz / Getty Jordan at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

“It can be hard for guys to stand out in your run-of-the-mill tux,” Nina Terrero at EW wrote in 2015. “Michael B. Jordan’s plaid suit veers to the unconventional side while looking pretty cool.”

At the 2016 Louis Vuitton Menswear fashion show, Jordan wore a blue ensemble with a statement jacket.

Rindoff/Le Segretain / Getty Jordan at the 2016 Louis Vuitton Menswear fashion show.

While sitting front row at the fashion show, Jordan paired simple dress pants with a colourful jacket and design.



He showed up to the 2017 Met Gala with another standout plaid look.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Jordan at the 2017 Met Gala.

The Met Gala’s theme in 2017 was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between,” and Jordan wore a plaid Ralph Lauren suit and paired it with a white bow tie.

The following year, Jordan wore another well-tailored, pinstriped suit to the Met Gala.

Taylor Hill / Getty Jordan at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 2018 theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination,” and Jordan wore a Louis Vuitton suit with a cross pin, a belt, and an orange accent. The look was designed by Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director, Virgil Abloh.

Jordan opted for a more casual — yet still memorable — outfit for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Steve Granitz / Getty Jordan at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Jordan dressed up his patterned pant with a Dsquared2 bomber jacket and Christian Louboutin boots.

In 2018, Ingrid Schmidt at The Hollywood Reporter said this look struck “the right balance of relaxed and refined.”

In 2019, Jordan turned heads at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his harness.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Jordan at the 2019 SAG Awards.

“The ‘Black Panther’ star buckled into a cross-body Vuitton harness that was splattered with the label’s iconic monogram print,” Christian Allaire at Vogue wrote in 2019. “It was also watercolored with vibrant splashes of pink, lilac, white, and black, making for one seriously head-turning finish. Given its bold nature, Jordan paired it with a more classic double-breasted suit in navy and black. (The key to pulling it off: completely subduing it.)”

At the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Jordan kicked the basic suit jacket up several notches.

George Pimentel / Getty Jordan at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

At the Toronto International Film Festival for his film “Just Mercy,” Jordan chose a knee-length jacket with silver details and paired it with a white shirt and black pants.

At a UK screening of his movie “Just Mercy” in 2019, Jordan wore a bold, green suit.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Jordan in 2019.

Standing next to fellow actor Jamie Foxx, Jordan wore a bold green suit with an exaggerated lapel. He paired the outfit with white brogues.

Jordan wore another long jacket at the 2019 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Jordan at the 2019 Met Gala.

For “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Jordan wore a Coach tuxedo made from satin and bedazzled in sequins.

“The level of embellishment on the suit makes it look like it was fashioned out of an evening gown, and even the Chelsea boots were embroidered with sequins,” Megan Gustashaw at GQ wrote in 2019.



Jordan kept with the knee-length garment trend in another memorable look in 2019.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Jordan at the LA Family Housing Annual LAFH Awards and Fundraiser in 2019.

At the LA Family Housing Annual LAFH Awards, Jordan wore a black, knee-length jacket with a buckle belt.

Keeping with the same silhouette, Jordan chose a monochrome ensemble for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

LISA O’CONNOR / Getty Jordan at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

This beige Burberry look had a velvet collar, a thick tie, and vertical zippers on the sleeves of his jacket.

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jordan wore an eye-catching “power suit.”

George Pimentel / Getty Jordan at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Esquire called this “power suit” by Berluti “the best suit of the Oscars after-parties.”

Jordan made waves again at the same party the following year with this outlandish pink look.

Kevin Mazur/VF20 / Getty Jordan at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jordan proved pink can be masculine too.

In 2020, Jordan celebrated being named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while wearing a fitted monochrome look.

Randy Holmes / Getty Jordan in 2020.

Jordan’s tight turtleneck paired perfectly with his loose trousers.

On another episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2020, Jordan wore a unique leather jacket.

GP/Star Max / Getty Jordan in 2020.

Jordan rocked this Raf Simons coat with large, exaggerated pockets and a loose belt.



