Michael Avenatti found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in Stormy Daniels case and faces up to 22 years in prison

- Michael Avenatti was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
- He faces up to 22 years in prison.
- Avenatti was accused, among other things, of stealing $300,000 from Stormy Daniels while representing her.
A jury on Friday convicted Michael Avenatti of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft following a high stakes trial.
He now faces up to 22 years in prison.
Avenatti was accused, among other things, of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the adult film actress Stormy Daniels while working as her lawyer.
During opening arguments, federal prosecutors said Avenatti pocketed $300,000 out of Daniels’ $800,000 book advance by forging her signature on a letter to the book’s publisher.
Assistant US attorney Andrew Rohrbach said that in addition to sending the unauthorized letter, Avenatti directed Daniels’ agent to send money to his own bank account and lied to Daniels about where the money was.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
