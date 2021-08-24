Michael Avenatti’s embezzlement trial ends in mistrial after judge rules prosecutors failed to turn over computer data

Michael Avenatti speaks to media as he exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York on May 30, 2018 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in the California embezzlement trial of Michael Avenatti.

US District Judge James Selna of the Central District of California granted a new trial to Avenatti, according to Law.com reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Prosecutors alleged Avenatti stole settlement money from clients to cover losses at his law firm and finance his lifestyle.

A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the California embezzlement trial of disgraced celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, reports said.

US District Judge James Selna of the Central District of California granted a new trial to Avenatti after prosecutors failed to disclose computer data in the case, according to Law.com reporter Meghann Cuniff.

“Shortcomings there may have been, but I find no misconduct, intentional or otherwise, on the part of the taint team,” Selna said, Cuniff reported from the courtroom.

A new trial date was set for Oct. 12.

Avenatti cheered the ruling, telling reporters Tuesday, “Today is a great day for the rule of law in the United States of America,” according to Cuniff.

Avenatti – who rose to fame as the lawyer of Stormy Daniels when she accused President Donald Trump of paying her hush money to cover up an alleged affair – was previously convicted in an extortion case and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.