Michael Arrington Fires Torpedo At TechCrunch, Launches 'UNCRUNCHED'

When Mike Arrington left TechCrunch last week, a few folks suggested he might be done with the writing thing.



They had apparently checked their brains at the door.

The reason Mike Arrington became MIKE ARRINGTON, after all, is because he’s great at what he does. And when you’re that good at something–and you love doing it that much–you’re not going to stop just because you got ousted from the company you founded.

In fact, if you’re Mike Arrington, and you’ve still got that competitive gleam in your eye, you might just have a little fun with that company you founded–tormenting it a bit, while its parent company squirms. And this little fun will be extra fun, of course, because the parent company is now also a client of yours, having invested $10 million in your new venture capital fund. And the money’s already committed, so there’s nothing they can do to stop you.

And so it is that Mike Arrington has launched “UNCRUNCHED,” a new blog that has already received more attention this evening than Mike’s old company will probably get in a week.

What is “UNCRUNCHED?”

Well, so far, it’s just a gigantic–and brilliantly named–middle finger hoisted right at AOL.

But we expect there will soon be a lot more to it than that.

Which just goes to show:

You can take the Arrington out of TechCrunch, but you can’t take the Arrington out of Arrington.

Photo: Uncrunched

