Michael Arrington Inches Toward Battle With Steve Jobs

Dan Frommer

Michael Arrington’s CrunchPad is moving toward “first working prototypes” with a new industrial design. “The next time we talk about the CrunchPad publicly will be at a special press and user event in July in Silicon Valley,” he says. Looks very cool! If the CrunchPad ever does become a commercial product, it could compete with a similar reported device from Apple (AAPL).

crunchpad newer

