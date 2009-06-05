Michael Arrington Inches Toward Battle With Steve Jobs

Michael Arrington’s CrunchPad is moving toward “first working prototypes” with a new industrial design. “The next time we talk about the CrunchPad publicly will be at a special press and user event in July in Silicon Valley,” he says. Looks very cool! If the CrunchPad ever does become a commercial product, it could compete with a similar reported device from Apple (AAPL).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.