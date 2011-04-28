Silicon Valley's Top Reporter, Michael Arrington, Says He's "Actively Investing" In Top Silicon Valley VC Firms, Startups

Photo: docsearls

Michael Arrington, the founder of influential tech blog TechCrunch, just revealed he’s been “investing actively again” in startups.He was an investor in startups for years but stopped because he was accused of having conflicts. He doesn’t say why he decided to start investing again, but it sounds like he’s going all in.



Arrington says that in addition to two investments in startups, “I have also become a limited partner in two venture funds, Benchmark Capital and SoftTech VC. I am considering investments in a few other venture funds and a couple of startups as well, but have nothing further to announce yet.”

We’re not sure what this means for his writing at TechCrunch/AOL, but he says he’ll disclose when there are conflicts in companies he’s covering.

“I think that this will all be fine.”

Related: AOL’S NEW PROBLEM: Mike Arrington

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.