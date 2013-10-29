Man Flies All The Way From India To Germany Just To Take A Photo With TechCrunch Founder, Mike Arrington

TechCrunch Disrupt is taking place in Berlin right now and attendees traveled from all over the world to be there.
One founder traveled a particularly long way, not to pitch his startup, but to meet TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington.
During an interview with Tim Armstrong, the founder made his intentions known:
“I’m a big fan of TechCrunch,” the man said. “I’ve been reading it since 2008 almost every single day. I especially came here to meet Mike…and Tim. And I’m just wondering if I can get a picture with you.”
“You came all the way here to meet Mike?” Tim Armstrong replied, smiling in disbelief. A flight from New Delhi to Berlin takes about 8 hours.
Armstrong invited the founder to take his seat on stage. Arrington then proceeded to make the man’s startup a $US10 million acquisition offer on behalf of AOL.
Here’s the clip:
