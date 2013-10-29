Man Flies All The Way From India To Germany Just To Take A Photo With TechCrunch Founder, Mike Arrington

TechCrunch Mike Arrington and his fan with AOL CEO Tim Armstrong

TechCrunch Disrupt is taking place in Berlin right now and attendees traveled from all over the world to be there.

One founder traveled a particularly long way, not to pitch his startup, but to meet TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington.

During an interview with Tim Armstrong, the founder made his intentions known:

“I’m a big fan of TechCrunch,” the man said. “I’ve been reading it since 2008 almost every single day. I especially came here to meet Mike…and Tim. And I’m just wondering if I can get a picture with you.”

“You came all the way here to meet Mike?” Tim Armstrong replied, smiling in disbelief. A flight from New Delhi to Berlin takes about 8 hours.

Armstrong invited the founder to take his seat on stage. Arrington then proceeded to make the man’s startup a $US10 million acquisition offer on behalf of AOL.

