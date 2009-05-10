- TechCrunch drops Federated Media as its ad network [PaidContent]
- What Marissa Mayer actually said about Google and Twitter [LA Times]
- Alert! Alert! Somebody hacked Google’s Morocco site [Nowhere Else]
- YouTube’s music venture with gets a CEO [MediaMemo]
- Michael Arrington doesn’t want to shake your hand. Or anybody else’s [TechCrunch]
Photo: Joi
