Michael Arrington Doesn't Want To Shake Your Hand

Nicholas Carlson
  • TechCrunch drops Federated Media as its ad network [PaidContent]
  • What Marissa Mayer actually said about Google and Twitter [LA Times]
  • Alert! Alert! Somebody hacked Google’s Morocco site [Nowhere Else]
  • YouTube’s music venture with gets a CEO [MediaMemo]
  • Michael Arrington doesn’t want to shake your hand. Or anybody else’s [TechCrunch]

