Here's The Guy Who Could Be Working On The New Star Wars Movie Screenplay Right Now

Michael Arndt.

Photo: AP

Now that we know Disney plans to make three new “Star Wars” sequels, attention has turned to who will write and direct the movies and what the plot will be like.New York Magazine reports that Disney has hired Michael Arndt, the Oscar-winning Writer of “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Toy Story 3” to write a 40 to 50 page treatment for the next film. Arndt could also be one of the people hired to write the full screenplay.



It’s also possible Disney will hire back Mark Hamill, Carrier Fisher, and Harrison Ford to reprise their roles as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo, respectively.

