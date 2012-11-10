'Star Wars' Has Found Its Writer

Photo: AP

Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm last week and announced a new “Star Wars” film, we’ve been hearing buzz about the many people in line to write the story treatment for the new instalment .Well, the wait is over.



Lucasfilm has confirmed rumours spread earlier today that Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt will indeed write “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Via StarWars.com:

“As pre-production of Star Wars: Episode VII begins, Lucasfilm has confirmed that award-winning writer Michael Arndt will write the screenplay for the new Star Wars film. As revealed in the ongoing video series posted here on StarWars.com, Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas have begun story conferences with Arndt. Arndt won an Academy Award® for Best Original Screenplay for writing Little Miss Sunshine (2006), and was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing Toy Story 3 (2010).”

