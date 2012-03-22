Racecar Driver Michael Andretti Is Selling His Funky Miami Beach Condo For $3.9 Million

Photo: Trulia

Michael Andretti, of the Andretti racing family and current star of “Celebrity Apprentice,” is listing his $3.9 million Miami Beach condo, according to Trulia. The condo, located in the Bath Club Residences, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a half bath. There’s even a private elevator to bring you up to the condo.



The Bath Club Residences offer a 24/7 concierge service, a swimming pool with lap lanes and cabanas, clay tennis courts, a health spa, a gym, and full beach service on 540 feet of pristine beach.

Andretti, 49, is as retired American CART and Formula One driver. He’s the son of Mario Andretti and the father of Marco Andretti, both who are also drivers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.