Racecar Driver Michael Andretti Is Selling His Funky Miami Beach Condo For $3.9 Million

Meredith Galante
Michael Andretti, of the Andretti racing family and current star of “Celebrity Apprentice,” is listing his $3.9 million Miami Beach condo, according to Trulia. The condo, located in the Bath Club Residences, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a half bath. There’s even a private elevator to bring you up to the condo.

The Bath Club Residences offer a 24/7 concierge service, a swimming pool with lap lanes and cabanas, clay tennis courts, a health spa, a gym, and full beach service on 540 feet of pristine beach.

Andretti, 49, is as retired American CART and Formula One driver. He’s the son of Mario Andretti and the father of Marco Andretti, both who are also drivers.

There are limestone floors throughout the condo.

The condo has 4,150 square feet of living space.

The open floor plan makes the place feel bigger than it already is.

The kitchen is ideal for entertaining with the double-door sub zero fridge, centre island, and plentiful counter space.

The master bedroom has a private terrace.

Every room seems to have a bold accent wall.

The master bathroom has a large tub.

We love the wall decal in the half bath.

The family room looks like a great place to gather around and watch the Indy 500.

The guest bedroom also has a terrace.

The decor is pretty funky overall.

This room would be great for kids.

The balcony has a great view of the beach.

Imagine waking up to this view.

Residences have access to the state-of-the-art gym and a sauna.

The Bath Club Residences have stunning grounds.

You can work on your tennis game.

The pool has designated swimming lanes.

There's 540 feet of private beach for Bath Club residents.

