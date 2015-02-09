A JPMorgan associate and his wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their New Jersey home

Google Maps This is where the Tabacchis lived.

A JPMorgan Chase associate and his wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Closter, New Jersey on Friday evening.

According to the Bergen County prosecutor John Molinelli, Michael Tabacchi, 27, allegedly killed his wife, Iran Pars Tabacchi, 41, who also went by “Denise.”

“Autopsy on Closter couple shows wife died from strangulation and single stab wound to chest. Husband died from self inflicted stab chest,” Molinelli Tweeted.

The Bergen County Record reports that Michael Tabacchi’s father discovered the bodies when he came to the house after receiving a text message from his son. (It’s unclear what the text said.)

The couple were pronounced dead at Englewood Hospital.

The couple’s 15-month old baby was found unharmed inside the home at 595 High Street. According to Molinelli’s Twitter account, the baby “is fine.”

The baby is in the care of the paternal grandparents, according to The Bergen County Record.

Tabacchi worked for JPMorgan Chase’s global custody business, some social media pages tied to him show. Denise worked as an administrative assistant at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, according to her Facebook page.

