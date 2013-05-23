Suspect In Attack On British Soldier Named

Sources have told the BBC that one of the suspects in yesterday’s brutal killing in South East London was named Michael Adebolajo.



Adebolajo, currently under arrest in hospital after being shot by police, is a 28-year-old Muslim convert. He was the suspected attacker shown wearing a hat and filmed bragging to the camera in a shocking video.

Both suspects were known the to British intelligence community, the BBC reports, and one suspect was intercepted by police while leaving the country last year.

According to the Daily Mirror, Adebolajo was born and raised as a devout Christian by a Nigerian family in East London, but converted to Islam around 2003. He is better known by his Islamic name, “Mujahid”, the British newspaper reports.

Anjem Choudary, the former leader of banned Islamic group Al Muhajiroun told the Independent that he knew the man:

“He was a pleasant, quiet guy. He reverted to Islam in about 2003. He was just a completely normal guy. He was interested in Islam, in memorising the Koran. He disappeared about two years ago. I don’t know what influences he has been under since then.”

Police have raided two apartments in East London, according to the Sun, in addition to a home in the village of Saxilby, the Daily Mirror reports.

Police have confirmed that the man killed yesterday was a serving British soldier.

