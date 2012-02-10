Mic'd Up Refs During Super Bowl, After Wes Welker's Drop: 'That Was The Game'

Photo: YouTube
A few players, coaches and referees were mic’d up for Super Bowl XLVI and the result is this fascinating under-the-hood look at the New York Giants victory over the New England Patriots. From Wes Welker’s drop to Bill Belichick telling his defence to make Eli Manning go to Mario Manningham (before Manningham made the catch of the year), here are the highlights of Sound FX on Super Bowl XLVI:
- “Super Bowl. Steve Young, Montana, Aikman. We’re here now. It’s our turn.” Victor Cruz talking to the camera as he stretches in pregame.
- “Nice try, Vince.” One of the referees to Vince Wilfork after the Patriots defensive lineman tried to hop on a fumble that was already ruled down. A Giants offensive lineman was later called for holding and Wilfork told the refs it was a bad call.
- “It’s like throwing in a forest, dude. Those guys arms are like…” Tom Brady sitting on the bench after Jason Pierre-Paul batted down one of his passes.
- “Way to get us started. That’s what I’m talking about. That’s why we got you.” Brady to Chad Ochocinco after the Patriots receiver caught his one and only pass of the game.
- “How about a seven minute drive for a touchdown and end this on our terms, huh?” Brady as he’s readying the troops for what turned out to be the second to last drive of the game for New England.
- “This is still a [Victor] Cruz and [Hakeem] Nicks game. I know we’re right on him, it’s tight but those are still the guys. Make him go to [Mario] Manningham, make him go to [Bear] Pascoe. Let’s make sure we get Cruz and Nicks.” Bill Belichick talking to his defence. He probably wishes now he could take back that bit about not worrying about Manningham.
- “Oh, that was the game” Two referees talking about Wes Welker dropped the pass from Brady in the fourth quarter.
- “He caught it.” Brady looking at the replay of Manningham’s catch.
This post originally appeared at SB Nation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.