Microsoft's Windows Live Lost $560 Million In FY'09

Microsoft still can’t make money online.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Live lost $560 milion dollars in FY’09, TechFlash reports.

The company made these numbers available for the first time at its analyst meeting yesterday.

Windows Live made $520 million of revenue, but lost $560 million in FY’09, said one of the presentations available here.

Windows Live includes applications like Hotmail, Messenger, Movie Maker and Photo Gallery, and makes most of its revenues from advertising.

TechFlash: Windows executive Tami Reller told analysts this morning that Windows Live’s expenses come in three major areas: Data centres; research and development and innovation; and sales and distribution. She said those types of investments will continue to be important for Windows Live, signaling that Microsoft plans to keep spending significantly in those areas.

